Re: the Oct. 6 letter "Our society pays more for weapons than lessons."
I was an engineer at Raytheon and worked on weapons. I am a pacifist at heart except when all other means of resolving disputes are exhausted. Then why did I choose this line of work? Because our troops sent into harms way deserve the best chance of coming home alive. Weapons are the means for this to happen. They do not choose where or when to fight, they choose to go where they are told. This direction comes from our society through our politicians. If you believe otherwise you are wrong. By the way, Raytheon does not make weapons of mass destruction.
Brian OCain
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.