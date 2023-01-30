Letter: Protecting our wildlife...not a critical issue for the AZ Game and Fish Department

Recently, the Daily Star published an article titled “Threat to Urban Bobcats”. An “urban” bobcat was killed by a local resident because, as he said, “It was threatening his pets.” Apparently, it’s ok to kill an “urban” bobcat for that reason…although it is illegal not to report the action to the Arizona Game and Fish Department. I guess the paperwork they collect and file is more important than the animal's life. First of all, this was an innocent animal…doing what bobcats do. The bobcat didn’t really know that it was “urban”… Please tell me why it was not illegal to kill this bobcat? Don’t the owners of pets, especially in Arizona where many forms of wildlife are labeled as threats to pets (in spite of the fact that those animals are just doing exactly what they were created to do)…why don’t those owners have the responsibility to protect those pets in ways that would be considered to be more humane towards the wildlife?