Letter: Protecting ourselves from rising COVID-19 infections
The sharp spike in daily Coronavirus since restrictions were relaxed in Pima County should be frightening to everyone.

It is clear that relaxation of the shutdown without further restrictions and a cavalier attitude by some county residents have increased the daily infection rate. None of us should assume that if infected we will have only mild or moderate symptoms. Infections in the county for those less than 20 through those 44 years of age are actually more than double those for 65 years and older.

The virus is not only extremely contagious, but it can also be lethal with quite debilitating, painful, and long lasting symptoms. It seems clear that we cannot expect any mandatory governmental restrictions, so we MUST protect ourselves. Please mask whenever going into public areas, respect social distancing of 6 to 10 feet, avoid large gatherings, and wash your hands compulsively. We can stop virus transmissions by protecting ourselves.

Steve Lefelt, Retired Superior Court Judge

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

