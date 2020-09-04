 Skip to main content
Letter: Protecting Social Security and Medicare
For seniors in Tucson, the Trump administration’s proposal to cut Social Security and Medicare and its attempts to repeal protections for Americans with pre-existing conditions are really frightening.

My wife has three pre-existing conditions; without Social Security, we couldn’t afford the insurance premiums or pay for her dialysis. Without Medicare, we would have nothing.

In addition, while my wife pays $10-40 each for her 15 prescriptions in copays, I have three prescriptions from the VA and I only pay $8 each. It’s important that we address rising prescription drug prices, especially for Medicare patients, because that’s driving all our costs up.

We need leaders in Washington who protect these programs and lower prescription costs for seniors.

In the U.S. Senate race, only Mark Kelly has promised to defend Social Security and lower drug prices — that’s why I’m voting for Mark on November 3.

Join me in electing an independent leader who fights for everyday Arizonans and vote for Mark.

--

Henry Trejo

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

