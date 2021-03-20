Letter: Protecting the Grand Canyon

For all who call Arizona home, we have a duty to protect the lands that we build our lives upon. These diverse lands and the people, cultures, and faiths they are home to are what make this state so special. Of these, the Grand Canyon is a singularly unique, sacred land.
All religions have places that we hold sacred. The Grand Canyon is central to the identity and spirituality of many people across Arizona. We take pride in this world wonder that drives both millions of visits and dollars to our state annually.
The Biden Administration has set a goal to protect 30 percent of the nation’s lands and waters in an effort it has termed: “30x30.” Protecting more than 1 million acres of the Grand Canyon rimlands from uranium mining would help meet that goal and protect the pride of Arizona. Regardless of faith, we are all Arizonans and our stewardship must continue as we stand in solidarity to protect the Grand Canyon, the heart of Arizona.
Katie Sexton-Wood, Executive Director of the Arizona Faith Network
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.