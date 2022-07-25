Letter: Protection People not Guns

Five urgent questions for every leader in Arizona:

1: Why does an Arizonan who wants an assault weapon have more rights to access weapons of war, then other Arizonans have to simply live without constant fear of being killed?

2: Why do assault weapons have more support from Arizona leadership than my family and I do, as living, tax-paying humans wishing to survive?

3: Presuming Gov. Ducey is aware that gun violence is now the #1 cause of death for children in the US, what is his specific, data-driven plan to address and improve that tragic reality?

4: Granted guns are not the only problem, so how will Gov. Ducey increase mental health funding in our state budget to meet the obvious need?

5: If the Governor could prevent the needless murder of his children and family by deeply considering and instituting impactful remedies for the above questions, how quickly and forcefully would he act?

I wait for Gov. Ducey's sincere thoughts and aggressive attention.

Sara Nixon-Kirschner

Catalina