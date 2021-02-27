 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Protest
View Comments

Letter: Protest

  • Comments

I’m inquiring about the upcoming protests at Southwest Keys facility where migrant children are being locked up on Oracle Road? The facility that opened in 2013/2014 when Barrack Obama was President. I remember in very recent years there were many protests there with signs reading “free the children,” “abolish ICE,” and other anti US government and anti White House slogans. I am ready to make my voice heard against our President and Vice President for their continued disregard for basic human rights by keeping kids in cages. Wait, I think the term recently changed to child migrant overflow facilities. I could be wrong and I apologize if I am. I am willing to sacrifice brunch for these events because we must not let up now. I have my “RESIST” and “NO MORE KIDS IN MIGRANT CHILD OVERFLOW FACILITIES” signs ready, and I will bring my face mask and hand sanitizer. Thank you.

James Alexander

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News