Letter: Protest

I’m inquiring about the upcoming protests at Southwest Keys facility where migrant children are being locked up on Oracle Road? The facility that opened in 2013/2014 when Barrack Obama was President. I remember in very recent years there were many protests there with signs reading “free the children,” “abolish ICE,” and other anti US government and anti White House slogans. I am ready to make my voice heard against our President and Vice President for their continued disregard for basic human rights by keeping kids in cages. Wait, I think the term recently changed to child migrant overflow facilities. I could be wrong and I apologize if I am. I am willing to sacrifice brunch for these events because we must not let up now. I have my “RESIST” and “NO MORE KIDS IN MIGRANT CHILD OVERFLOW FACILITIES” signs ready, and I will bring my face mask and hand sanitizer. Thank you.
James Alexander
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.