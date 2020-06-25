Letter: Protesting the government without attacking home and family.
Letter: Protesting the government without attacking home and family.

My name is Jason Huaraque and I am chairperson of The Barrio Santa Cruz Neighborhood Association. I have always believed in the importance of the voice of citizens within the democratic process. With the Marine Corps I was able to travel to other countries and witness how theses liberties were being denied by dictators and autocrats.

I know that whether I believe in other's opinions or not, it is my responsibility to defend these rights.

I cannot defend the actions of a specific group of protestors in Tucson. They believe that it is within their rights to give out the address of our Mayor and to descend upon her home and her family and children with their protest. This is a vile and disgusting practice and it works against the rights outlined in the First Amendment to peaceably assemble and petition the government for redress. Threatening the safety and well-being of a public official's home and family has no place in our democracy. BSCNA formerly condemns these actions.

Jason Huaraque

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

