Letter: Proud of our community

Thank you for publishing the excellent article on agencies providing hope for incarcerated Arizonans. First, it is an inspiring example of coordinated work between five groups serving this population to make a difference through collaboration. Second, they are providing support to a population often misunderstood and stigmatized. I’m impressed with the variety of people brought together in this letter-writing campaign. I would encourage people to read the article again and see where you might want to volunteer or learn or contribute.