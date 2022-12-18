 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 18th through December 25th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Tucson Appliance Company

Letter: Proud of our community

  • Comments

Re: the Dec. 10 article "Tucsonans provide hope to incarcerated Arizonans."

Thank you for publishing the excellent article on agencies providing hope for incarcerated Arizonans. First, it is an inspiring example of coordinated work between five groups serving this population to make a difference through collaboration. Second, they are providing support to a population often misunderstood and stigmatized. I’m impressed with the variety of people brought together in this letter-writing campaign. I would encourage people to read the article again and see where you might want to volunteer or learn or contribute.

Ann Nichols

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Sore loser Lake

When the Governor's race was called for Katie Hobbs, instead of finding a crumb of professionalism or graciousness, Kari Lake instead continue…

Letter: Tucson botanical gardens

Letter: Tucson botanical gardens

I was treated to a dinner and night out at tucson botanical gardens by friends. It was beyond everyone’s expectations and I would highly recom…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News