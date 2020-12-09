Letter: Proud of Pima County: Bail Program

It was with great pleasure that I read about the bail program Pima County is implementing. This provides many benefits to our community at large as well as to the individuals who are directly affected. It is common-sense programs like this that make me proud to live in Pima County. Thank-you Mr. Brault, Pima County Public Defense Services, the criminal justice reform advisory commission and the Pima County Board of Supervisors - you did great service to Pima County.
Sonja Stupel
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!