Arizona Game and Fish Commission’s proposal to ban wildlife killing contests was driven by public backlash toward these nefarious events. The Commission recently passed the rule unanimously; dozens of rule proponents spoke in favor, not a soul spoke in opposition. A public comment period that yielded 4,000 submissions supporting a ban overwhelmed opposition by a 10-to-1 margin, delivering evidence that sport hunting—an already withering pursuit—is enduring a pummeling in the court of public opinion.
The North American Model of Wildlife Conservation states “Strong leadership and concerted efforts on the part of wildlife professionals will be required to make the case that wildlife needs to be protected for one and all, as posited by the Public Trust Doctrine.” Yet state wildlife agencies hold a death grip on their versions of conservation.
If the public had an equal voice to the hunting interests collaborating with agencies on wildlife and habitat management, Arizona would look very different. Ecosystems would flourish, ecotourism would thrive, trophy hunting would end.
Don Scott
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.