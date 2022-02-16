Letter: Public Education in Arizona: Heather Mace's op-ed was spot on

Re: the Feb. 13 article "$1B cut a cruel joke on our children."
Our Arizona Legislature doesn’t give a damn about public education. Frustrated over the lack of educational funding, voters overwhelmingly passed Proposition 301 in 2000. After a few years of its own violations, the legislature and Governor Ducey created schemes and workarounds to ignore voters. Meanwhile, our legislature and governor have been systematically siphoning off public school funds to private, religious, and for-profit charter schools.
Student Tuition Organizations, which enable disadvantaged/special-needs children to attend private schools, are being misused and abused by diverting monies from public education to the tune of $200 million each year.
Now that Proposition 208 was passed by voters, more budget tricks are in the works to continue to sabotage K-12 public education. Ducey and the legislature think it’s OK for Arizona to be last in per-student funding, 49th in teacher salaries, and $2.4 B behind on capital expenses. They want us to think they actually care about educating ALL of Arizona’s children.
Kathy Krucker, Retired TUSD
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.