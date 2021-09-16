 Skip to main content
Letter: Public Education suffers as the Governor threatens School Administrators
What is the current state of public education in Arizona? Due to covid concerns,

50,000 fewer students attended class either on-line or in person in 2020-2021.

When Azmeritscore tested third, eighth and tenth graders, 31%

were proficient in math and 38% proficient English. Additional tutoring in low

performing subjects will be required.

Adding insult to injury, last month schools re-opened with Governor Ducey

prohibiting mask and vaccine mandates, even as covid cases continue to rise

Arizona already ranks 49 out of 50 in per pupil spending and the

Governor is now threatening to withhold an additional $1800 per student to

schools who mandate masks. Our students need more protection, not less.

Three petitions currently being circulated would stop attempts by the Governor

and Republican-led State Legislature to lower revenue to public schools by

creating a flat tax and reversing Prop 208, which voters approved in 2020.

Our public schools need more State support, not less.

Children are our future, let’s take care of them!

leadawn anderton

Southwest side

