Letter: Public Education

Given the decades long attack on public education by Arizona Republicans and their seeming preference for private and parochial schools, I would like to know what types of schools the children of our elected officials attend. I would also like to know how much each "tuition support organization" (TSO) receives and any direct or indirect connection any state elected official has with any TSO. With a projected budget surplus Governor Ducey should abandon his race with Mississippi to the bottom of public education funding and attempt to heal some of the wounds inflicted by his party over the years.
If the governor also takes the time to review the covid statistics of public school infection rates he may notice that those with the most health safety protocols have the lowest infection rates. Instead of cutting funding for those schools to provide vouchers for private and parochial schools, he should be increasing funding and encouraging other districts to follow their example.
Todd Ackerman
Foothills
