RE: Priorities for Education letter. Firstly, the writer evidently does not understand charter schools are public schools. They are, but with less regulation over how they expend funds and without publicly elected governing boards to hold them accountable. Secondly, he cannot know that private schools offer an "overall better education than public schools" as private schools are not accountable to the state or taxpayers. Unlike private schools, public schools must administer Arizona's Academic Standards Assessment (AASA) annually to their students and report those results to the state. Thirdly, the charter waitlist is questionable. The American Federation for Children is hardly an unbiased source and there is no way to verify waitlist numbers.