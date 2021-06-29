Letter: Public Health On Campuses of Arizona Universities

On June 15, 2021, our Governor issued an Executive Order, 2021-15, entitled "Protecting Student Access to Public Higher Education". He forgot the subtitle, decreasing public health on the campuses of state supported universities in Arizona.
As an epidemiologist and Founding Dean of The University of Arizona Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health, I am both saddened and appalled by this order. Clearly, politics ace public health in this administration. We do not even have any hope for help from the Arizona Department of Health Services, as the director will do whatever the Governor wants, regardless of the best public health practices.
We live in a state in which the two greatest risk factors for public health are the Governor and the Director of the Arizona Department of Health Services.
Each campus may consider adding a 1 credit course, focusing on science and health policy guided by that science, including the history of pandemics, all of which have seen politicians interfering with public health for their own benefits.
G. Marie Swanson
Foothills
