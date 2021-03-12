Letter: Public Land conservation

One of the key fundamental issues that will shape our world forever is how we address and mitigate climate change. All the science is there, what we are missing is action from our policy leaders which involves passing legislation in order to protect some of the few natural areas left in our world. I applaud Senators Sinema and Kelly for introducing the Grand Canyon Protection Act which involves protecting 1 million acres of public lands near the Grand Canyon. This is the legislation that we need, but it is not enough. I am urging both Senators in Arizona to pledge their support for the Biden’s Administration 30X 30 plan. The people of Arizona deserve a state that is filled with natural beauty, everyone does, that is why we need policy leaders to step it up and protect public lands from contamination and development.
Casey McCann
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.