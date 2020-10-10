 Skip to main content
Letter: Public media abandoned standards in Kelly-McSally debate
I remain upset this morning after watching AZPM and other debate moderators in last night's debate. I am no longer surprised by McSally's name-calling, distortions, and lies. However, I was shocked that she was allowed to call Mark Kelly "counterfeit Kelly" over and over again. Public media has been my last refuge during this time of low standards and ugliness in public discourse. I feel betrayed with nowhere to turn for reasonable, respectful verbal exchanges. I am torn about continuing to support my local station.

Marjorie King

Midtown

