Letter: Public Money for Public Purposes Illegal?

Let me see if I understand this correctly. The Republicans in the state legislature wants to prevent public entities (public education school boards) from using public money (taxes) to represent their interests (Arizona School Boards Association) to public governmental bodies (in this case the State Legislature).
Yet these same Republicans apparently have no problem with a public officer (the Governor) using public money (federal grants for COVID relief) to fund enrollment in non-public schools (private and parochial schools) as punishment for those public school districts who have mask mandates.
It is more than ironic that it will be unlawful for public entities to use public money for a public purpose while at the same time it is perfectly okay for private entities to have access to public money without having to follow state public educational mandates. It is truly a strange state in which we live.
Craig Whaley
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.