 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Public Money for Public Purposes Illegal?
View Comments

Letter: Public Money for Public Purposes Illegal?

  • Comments

Let me see if I understand this correctly. The Republicans in the state legislature wants to prevent public entities (public education school boards) from using public money (taxes) to represent their interests (Arizona School Boards Association) to public governmental bodies (in this case the State Legislature).

Yet these same Republicans apparently have no problem with a public officer (the Governor) using public money (federal grants for COVID relief) to fund enrollment in non-public schools (private and parochial schools) as punishment for those public school districts who have mask mandates.

It is more than ironic that it will be unlawful for public entities to use public money for a public purpose while at the same time it is perfectly okay for private entities to have access to public money without having to follow state public educational mandates. It is truly a strange state in which we live.

Craig Whaley

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Visit to TMC ER

A couple of weeks ago I found myself, exactly where nobody wants to be , in the ER, (not Covid). Everything you hear is true. They are tremend…

Local-issues

Letter: More Finchem Folly

Arizona's Republican legislators are sadly among the leaders in wanting to enact laws restricting voter rights. The latest example is HB2596, …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News