Letter: Public Prayer

Re: the May 3 article "Football and prayer? They just don't mix."

Christians are good at ignoring Bible verses they don’t like. Take prayer for instance. The Bible says “When thou prayest, enter into they closet and pray…in secret.” (Matthew) Yet—right-wing Christians love to show how “holy” they are, especially related to how they pray—showy, ostentatious, self-aggrandizing—showcasing their “piety” for all to see—normally, a grotesque display. In a recent op/ed, “Football and prayer? They just don’t mix” ( 5/3/22) John Crisp highlighted the irony of “public prayer before every high school football game. The prayers invariably included a plea to the Almighty for the safety of the players, right before they took the field under the fervent directive to beat the hell out of the other team.” These folks are really Anti-Christian “Christians” — violating Jesus’ principles. As a former football player, I’m not impressed by people who need to show-off their “faith.” The Bible has another message: “Be ye doers of the word…” for Christ’s sake.

Patrick Cunningham

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

