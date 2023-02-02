If the bill the Arizona GOP is trying to pass, exempting them from public records laws, were in effect when the Cyber Ninjas were performing their audit, we taxpayers would never have known about all the behind the scenes shenanigans that were going on between the Cyber Ninjas and Trump. See the January 28th article for details.

The Senate authorized $150,000.00 for the audit which ended up costing the Arizona taxpayers over $5 million dollars, only to conclude that our votes were, in fact, counted. Joe Biden won.

If we do not stop this type of behavior before it becomes law, we will no longer have any say in our government. We may not all agree on issues, but I think we all agree it is our right to know what our elected officials are doing to earn our votes!

Donna Pierce

Northeast side