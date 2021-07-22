 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Public Records, Open Meetings and Kangaroo Courts
View Comments

Letter: Public Records, Open Meetings and Kangaroo Courts

  • Comments

Recent legal challenges to Arizona's Open Meeting Laws and public records laws by the Arizona Legislature should alarm us all. If attorney Tom Basile and his law partner Kory Langhofer, counsel for Arizona GOP Legislators, prevail the State Legislature will be able to exempt itself from public records request, and enable illegal closed-door meetings in violation of open meeting laws. The same legal team represents Senator Karen Fann who provided invitation only air-time for her hapless Cyber Ninja audit team. The tag-line for the Washington Post is "Democracy Dies in Darkness". If the GOP Legislators and the legal team have their way we may soon be subjected to their dark version of due process. It could look a lot like a kangaroo court.

Sheldon Clark

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: CRT

The critics of critical race theory should take what Holocaust survivor Esther Bejarano said to heart. “ You are not guilty of what happened b…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News