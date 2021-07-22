Letter: Public Records, Open Meetings and Kangaroo Courts

Recent legal challenges to Arizona's Open Meeting Laws and public records laws by the Arizona Legislature should alarm us all. If attorney Tom Basile and his law partner Kory Langhofer, counsel for Arizona GOP Legislators, prevail the State Legislature will be able to exempt itself from public records request, and enable illegal closed-door meetings in violation of open meeting laws. The same legal team represents Senator Karen Fann who provided invitation only air-time for her hapless Cyber Ninja audit team. The tag-line for the Washington Post is "Democracy Dies in Darkness". If the GOP Legislators and the legal team have their way we may soon be subjected to their dark version of due process. It could look a lot like a kangaroo court.
Sheldon Clark
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.