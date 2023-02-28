The GOP-controlled legislature sparked well deserved outrage when they exempted themselves from the public records act. So too, has Governor Hobbs fostered suspicion of her administration by failing to disclose the donors and sponsors of her inaugural gala. Comparison of Governor Hobbs' cabinet nominees against the financiers of her inaugural ball would help assuage suspicion of political patronage - assuming the the lists are mutually exclusive.
"Secrecy is the linchpin of abuse of power,...its enabling force. Transparency is the only real antidote."
~Glen Greenwald
Sheldon Clark
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.