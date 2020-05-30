Letter: Public relations firm hired by the President of UA

Re: the May 24 article "UA is criticized over deal with PR firm that has ties to conservatives."
As a member of this community and supporter of the UA, I totally understand President Robert Robbins efforts to restart the the UA this fall. He is responsible for the livelihood, education and safety of all staff and students. The entire community should be praising his efforts. But instead there is controversy due to the selection of a "conservative" based public relations company?! This silliness even made the front page of the Star (not a surprise)!! According to Carolyn Casertano (5/27 opinion) there should have been full transparency in this selection, perhaps to ensure the contract went to a "liberal" firm instead. Another letter to the editor suggests this could represent a change in policies and behavior toward academic freedom on the campus. Seriously?! Give me a break. I pay taxes, maybe I don't want a liberal company representing the campus? How about simply selecting the best company for the job, leaving politics out of it?
Jeanne Redding
Northwest side
