What I've recently experienced is awful! One woman at a local movie theater who came in late, & was waving the light on her phone stating loudly, "I'm trying to find my seat"! The next woman at the Civic Center concert leaned over on my KNEE to tell me she was putting hers on airplane mode (long after we were told to turn them OFF! The next one seated in front of us took & sent pictures of her huge self to others. The worst one kept hers on the entire concert in the DARK! Two men down in front were holding theirs up! When WILL the ADULTS GROW up?!!
We'll not be going downtown to any more concerts either. The elevators are nil, the staris too many, & there's a huge fenced HOLE in the ground where buildings once were! Ugh!!! Happy Spring Tucson! When doe the construction ever END?!
Janice Campos
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.