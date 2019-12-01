As an advocate for public education I am dismayed at the inadequate resources provided by the state of Arizona for public schools to educate and care for our children. With a child at Magee Middle School, I am further saddened by what appears to be TUSD’s propensity to lay blame for consequences of inadequate resources at the feet of competent school administrators when that blame belongs to state decision-makers and TUSD regulations. Lack of a stable teaching staff, under-skilled and constantly rotating substitute teachers, and inadequate resources and options for managing discipline issues – driven by state decisions and district policies - have compromised Magee this schoolyear. Meanwhile, many stellar teachers and staff provide a school environment where my child is happy and learning. From this parent’s perspective, Magee administrators and teachers are committed to meeting the educational and safety needs of Magee’s economically and ethnically diverse student body and could use a supportive hand from TUSD.
Sonia Cota-Robles
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.