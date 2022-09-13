Letter: Public school funding

In this morning's Star (9/11/2022) I read the opinion piece 'Arizona public schools and the common good' regarding public school funding in Arizona. The opinion piece was well thought out, easily understood and efficiently organized with facts clearly presented. I was particularly impressed by the statement concerning 'future funding of district public schools at the rate of $7,000 per student'. That is a major amount of money and its effect would adversely affect the quality of education available to our entire youth community if accurate.

I cannot challenge the content of the opinion piece because I do not have the facts/background of prior events available. I would like to see the Star dissect this opinion into stand alone items and republish it with a line-by-line response/rebuttal by the proponents of HB2853 so I, a taxpayer that votes for/approves/funds the public education of our youth, can develop an opinion as to the worthiness of this law.

Don Minow

Oro Valley