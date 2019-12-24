Letter: Public Schools Need Public Support

Re: the Dec. 23 letter "Give public school funds to top students, teachers."
Our public schools must not only educate, but increasingly deal with tough societal ills such as poverty. Electorate misconceptions, as evidenced by the recent letter titled “Give public school funds to top students, teachers” make the job even harder.
The writer recommends we link existing funding to student performance. This will unfortunately, only assure affluent school districts get even more resources. Research shows the best indicator of student achievement is zip code.
He also recommends we eliminate tenure for non-performing educators. To be clear, tenure for K-12 teachers is not the same as for higher-ed. And, although AZ teachers can achieve “tenure” after the third year, an “ineffective” rating reverts them to probationary status until their performance improves. Additionally, all AZ K-12 district school teachers are on year-to-year contracts.
We do have a “moral responsibility to educate our children.” Too bad we all don’t recognize the need to empower our professional educators and provide our students equity of opportunity to that end.
Linda Lyon
Northwest side
