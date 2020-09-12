Letter: public schools

I have watched Nick Pierson give back to his community for many years. His genuine concern for youth is apparent in the work he has done for the community.
While serving on the Board of the Fox Foundation he helped create the KIT Arts and Culture Youth program. He has also served on the Tucson Hispanic Chamber Education Foundation and the Los Changuitos Feos over the years. TUSD is in dire need of fiscal management and academic opportunities for our future leaders. Nick is a man who will bring both much needed business expertise to the board and will also put students first. As a mom I have experienced firsthand how TUSD needs someone who will put students and community above politics.
Please vote Pierson for TUSD to serve our students and community the way they deserve. He will bring the transparency, accountability and passion we need for our future generations and our community.
Pilar Ruiz, Moms for Pierson
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
