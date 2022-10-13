Letter: Public Service Vs Personal Grievance

I recently attended the Picture Rocks candidate forum and the contrast between Democrats and Republicans running in LD 17 was clear. Mike Nickerson, Brian Radford and Dana Allmond are motivated by a lifetime of public service. The three Republicans run on a platform of personal grievance. One had a conflict with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, another doesn’t want to pay taxes and the last runs at her husband’s suggestion. They are not only unqualified, but also support election deniers, abortion bans, and they prefer when government runs on the ragged edge of chaos.
Democrats up and down the ballot - Engel, Fontes, Hobbs, Mayes, Hoffman, Quezada and Kelly have all exhibited a tireless commitment to public service and deserve our support. Republicans are committed to sharpening the scythe of personal grievance for a strident minority, intent on imposing their radical conservative agenda to limit personal freedoms. We must elect Democrats in every race.
Jim Lombardo
Oro Valley
