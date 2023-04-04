Kudos to Rep. Gail Griffin from Cochise County and dairy farmer Sen. Sine Kerr, who have single handedly stopped solar and wind power in its tracks, protected cattle grazing and the rural communities they serve—as Chairs of the Natural Resources, Energy and Water Committees in the House and Senate. They’re both passionate about protecting everything farming and grazing in Arizona and have proven themselves time and again. But what about the rest of us Rep. Griffin and Sen. Kerr? What about the people who don’t use 75% of all of Arizona’s water sources, who aren’t draining their aquifers to the point their land is subsiding?