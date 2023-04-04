Kudos to Rep. Gail Griffin from Cochise County and dairy farmer Sen. Sine Kerr, who have single handedly stopped solar and wind power in its tracks, protected cattle grazing and the rural communities they serve—as Chairs of the Natural Resources, Energy and Water Committees in the House and Senate. They’re both passionate about protecting everything farming and grazing in Arizona and have proven themselves time and again. But what about the rest of us Rep. Griffin and Sen. Kerr? What about the people who don’t use 75% of all of Arizona’s water sources, who aren’t draining their aquifers to the point their land is subsiding?
What about the over 90% of Arizona’s population, over 5,500,000 people, who don’t live in rural communities? Why are you shoving us under the bus? Protection is admirable but protection at the expense of the health and well being of the vast vast majority of people in the State? That’s not right.
Rick Rappaport
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.