One of the entertainments we've seen is the Punch n' Judy Show, full of laughs, guffaws and characters like "Joey the clown", the "trickster" and "the lords of misrule" as well as shrill Judy and of course clueless Punch.

Here in Arizona we have our own local version of the show, it is called "Republicans in the Legislature". Lots of belly laughs, nonsense and tomfoolery until one realizes that these characters are making laws.

Tim Canny

Oracle