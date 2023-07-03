Editor of The Star:

The Constitution of the state of Arizona was written during a very progressive era and is much more specific on the issue than the federal Constitution, to wit:

Constitution of the State of Arizona, Article 2, Section 12 liberty of conscience , appropriations for religious purposes prohibited ; religious freedom

...”No public money or property shall be appropriated for or applied to any religious worship, exercise, or instruction, or to the support of any religious establishment”...

In these times, when fewer and fewer people identify as “believers”, it's probably wrong to suggest that legislators who violated the state constitution by installing books of religious instruction in a public property building, should be arrested or otherwise punished.

However, it would not be wrong to demand that they immediately remove the offending books. After all, they've all sworn an oath to defend the Constitution.

John Kromko, Former, Long term, State Representative

Downtown