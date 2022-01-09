Letter: PUNISHING THE COMPLIANT

A recent e-mail from the UA Athletic Director stated the policy ".... that masks are required to enter McKale Center and must be worn at all times when inside the facility." That's a great policy but Heeke goes on to say, "We understand that each fan needs to make a decision about whether they are comfortable attending a sporting event, and we encourage those who have concerns about their personal health not to attend." Implying that fans who wish to comply with policy should stay home while the scoff-laws" are welcome to come.. So as not "to ruffle feathers" of the 15% maskless, the UA would rather risk the health and well-being of the majority of its patrons. Perhaps, we the rules-abiding fans should take Heeke on his suggestion and all stay home leaving McKale to the 2,000 or so massless ones.
Dennis Winsten
Northeast side
