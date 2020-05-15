Letter: Punitive fines for restaurants
Letter: Punitive fines for restaurants

It was disturbing to me to see today that the Pima County Board of Supervisors passed a regulation that would fine restaurant owners if they violate regulations they have established and social distancing as guidelines for re-opening. It’s enough that the city and county have destroyed their business by issuing the lockdown in the first place. This is not the time to be financially penalizing local business for not adhering to new regulations. Let the business’s figure out what they need to do. The government doesn’t need to tell us what we need to do. That’s not why government exists. But there are many that believe that is true! You’ve already taken their livelihood, what more do they want?

Tim Robertson

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

