Letter: Puppy mill guest editorial by Don Scott

Re: the Aug. 31 article "Seedy puppy mill operators find a haven in Arizona."
Don Scott did a great job explaining the dark and dubious relationship between puppy mills and pet stores like Puppy World Rescue in Marana. The owner claims that their puppies are “rescue” dogs when in fact they are charging up to $3500 for a puppy that most likely came from a puppy mill. The selling of pets from puppy mills (also known as commercial breeding facilities) should be illegal in Arizona because of all the cruel reasons explained by Mr. Scott. California, Maryland, Cook County/Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia and many other communities have made it illegal. It’s time for Arizona and Pima County to join the hundreds of communities across the nation who have said “no” to the inhumane breeding, raising and selling of dogs and cats by making it illegal. Please help eliminate puppy mills by supporting laws that ban commercial selling of pets, by adopting pets from legitimate shelters/rescues, and by spaying/neutering your pets.
Linda Dugan
Midtown
