On Sunday I read the heartbreaking story about local pet stores selling puppy mill puppies. At the same time, I see desperate pleas from Pima Animal Care Center for people to adopt or foster the huge number of dogs filling the shelter to overflowing. Homeless dogs are now at risk of euthanasia because there are just not enough kennels to safely house them.

I volunteer at PACC, and can attest to the dedicated staff and volunteers who try to match adopters and fosters to the right pets, and who spend countless hours making time there as pleasant as possible for the animals. Adoption fees are waived. And now I read that a new pet store selling puppy mill puppies, for exorbitant prices, is opening in Tucson. This is WRONG. We need to ban puppy mill sellers from Arizona! There are reputable breeders if one must have a pure-bred. Or come adopt or foster one of the wonderful pets at PACC crying for a home.