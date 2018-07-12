While Humane Society adoption centers have replaced puppy mill-supplied pet shops at some Arizona malls, breeder-supplied stores are present and having an enormous negative impact on our shelter dog population. Animal Kingdom and Puppies N’ Love continue to operate puppy mill-supplied pet stores at Arizona Mills, Arrowhead Towne Center, Paradise Valley Mall, San Tan Village Mall and Tucson Mall.
Citizens of Tempe and Phoenix passed legislation banning breeder-supplied pet stores, and the voters of Tucson were about to do the same when unpopular legislation set forth by now disgraced and ousted lawmaker Don Shooter was eventually signed into law by Gov. Ducey which overruled the citizen-backed legislation.
Mall operators make conscious decisions on the stores present within their centers. It is imperative that we make our best efforts to frequent those malls that include the rescue shops (Chandler Fashion Mall and Superstition Springs Mall) and to boycott those malls (mentioned in the initial paragraph) that continue to allow breeder-supplied pet shops to lease space.
Brian Smargiassi
North side
