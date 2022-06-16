 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Pure Boredom?

Re: the June 2 article "AZ births increase for 1 st time in 7 years."

I surely hope that Juan Vega, CEO of Arizona's largest OB-GYN practice, was quoted out of context when he suggested that couples are conceiving more babies out of "pure boredom". He suggested that the increase in "pandemic babies" is due to future parents being "stuck at home" where "there's just not a lot of things to do".

I'm not sure whose face is redder -- his from embarrassment, his wife's from anger or mine from laughing.

Scott McKinzie

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

