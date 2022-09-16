 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Purple for Parents Candidates aren't right for CFSD

  • Comments

As a parent of a Catalina Foothills School District middle schooler, a dedicated school volunteer, a public education proponent, and voter, I am deeply invested in the outcome of the CFSD Governing Board race. David Fitzsimmons recently highlighted Arizona’s anti-public education candidates who are on the November ballot. He specifically mentioned Purple for Parents, a group that supports anti-public education school board candidates and stokes fear and paranoia among voters. I am horrified that three candidates who are backed by Purple for Parents are hoping to take over the CFSD Governing Board. I am proud of all CFSD offers, such as Spanish and Chinese Immersion, 22 AP courses, visual and performing arts, and PE at every grade level. CFSD boasts a 99% attendance rate, 97.5% graduation rate, and 90% college attendance rate. I urge CFSD voters to do their homework. Reject radical Purple for Parents candidates. Vote for Governing Board candidates who support public education: Amy Bhola, Amy Krauss, and Gina Mehmert.

People are also reading…

Lori Lundberg-Leung

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Hobbs Won't Debate

I'm not sure if I get the writers intent. Is he for or against Hobbs? "It doesn't demonstrate confidence" he says. Confidence in what and whos…

Letter: price of ignorance

All of my life in Arizona, I've really hated dealing with what I call anger through ignorance. Lately, this problem seems to be exploding expo…

Letter: Public school funding

In this morning's Star (9/11/2022) I read the opinion piece 'Arizona public schools and the common good' regarding public school funding in Ar…

Letter: Masters quick on Flip Flop

Some of the more extreme anti-abortion stances have been removed from Blake Masters' website after he won the GOP nomination. Does he think no…

Letter: Remember His Words

As the rumpista traitors go through another endless cycle of fabrications several things come to mind. When someone is video taped they create…

Letter: growth/water supply

I always read with interest about growth and water supply in Tucson. These are not compatible issues. New homes and businesses require water. …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News