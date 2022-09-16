Letter: Purple for Parents Candidates aren't right for CFSD

As a parent of a Catalina Foothills School District middle schooler, a dedicated school volunteer, a public education proponent, and voter, I am deeply invested in the outcome of the CFSD Governing Board race. David Fitzsimmons recently highlighted Arizona’s anti-public education candidates who are on the November ballot. He specifically mentioned Purple for Parents, a group that supports anti-public education school board candidates and stokes fear and paranoia among voters. I am horrified that three candidates who are backed by Purple for Parents are hoping to take over the CFSD Governing Board. I am proud of all CFSD offers, such as Spanish and Chinese Immersion, 22 AP courses, visual and performing arts, and PE at every grade level. CFSD boasts a 99% attendance rate, 97.5% graduation rate, and 90% college attendance rate. I urge CFSD voters to do their homework. Reject radical Purple for Parents candidates. Vote for Governing Board candidates who support public education: Amy Bhola, Amy Krauss, and Gina Mehmert.