Letter: Put Forest Service in charge of cities

The Daily Star reported on August 7th: “A dozen cited for trespassing in Coronado National Forest”.
This came after closure of the forest due to the Bighorn Fire and reopening of the Mount Lemmon Highway only on August 1st for visitors to the businesses in Summerhaven. The Forest Service reports that violating the ongoing forest closure order seriously endangers the public health and safety from downed branches, logs, rocks, etc. blocking hiking trails. It also risks safety of first responders and rescue personnel. The violators can be fined up to $5000 and/or six months in jail. The Forest Service reported one broken ankle so far and that the hazards are real and the closure order is for public health and safety.
I sure wish the National Forrest Service would be in charge of enforcing public health measures in the towns and cities across the land during this pandemic.
Gerd Renno
Northeast side
