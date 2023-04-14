Re: the April 9 article "Crypto poses real tax evasion concerns."

After reading an April 9 editorial from a Left Coast source – the LA Times – appearing in my favorite left-leaning news source the Arizona Daily Star, I’ve concluded that tax-and-spend Democrats are worried their source of income for financing such important projects as free bus rides in Tucson may be imperiled.

The editorial dealt with cryptocurrency, such as Bitcoin. Some geniuses have found a way to evade government (IRS) and banking control, and therefore let free-market investors escape federal, state and local tax consequences.

No wonder our president broke his pledge and decided to renew Alaskan gas/oil drilling. Gotta get tax money from those Republican capitalists somehow, despite all the jobs it would create.

Instead of city council trying to coax our great university to give free rides to students able to afford UA’s tuition, how about giving taxpayers a tax refund?

Jack Calaway

Northeast side