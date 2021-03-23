Letter: putting a world class lace curtain over a dumpster fire

A world class zoo? Sounds like a quality attraction, but Ford said, "Quality means doing it right when no one is looking." our zoo and our City, I'm sorry to say, have cracked foundations. They are only trying to do the right thing now because they've been caught.
The zoo is starting a PR campaign acting like they are grateful for the roundtable input. Don't forget, they've been brought to the table kicking and screaming, only to turn that frown upside down because now it's in their best interests to appear collaborative.
The City has known about the plans for three years... Why didn't they start their mitigation efforts three years ago?
It's never too late to do the right thing, but if they don't do it for the right reasons, then I would call the result low class, not world class. The City and the Zoo are not sorry for what they did. They're only sorry they got caught.
Lee Sharp
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.