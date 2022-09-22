Letter: Puzzles/comics chanages

Have you ever done business with a product or service company that says to you - "In order to better serve you, blah blah blah"? You quickly learn that something is about to change that is not to your liking! I've read the several newsprint complaints you all have submitted and feel compelled to say: "Quit complaining and do something!" Now, if you really want to make an impact, you must quit your print subscription. When the many advertiser's see a significant drop in print subscriptions, they will choose to negotiate lower advertising rates that will impact the bottom line revenue of the publisher. I'm sure you've noticed that the percentage of total print content has been increasingly consumed by advertisers, or maybe better described as the ever decreasing amount of 'news' content, puzzles and comics. The advertisers have a much more powerful influence than do individuals.