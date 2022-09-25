 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Puzzles Gone?

I was so disappointed to see that my three favorite puzzles were gone from Sunday's paper: Ken Ken, 7 Little Words, and Cryptoquip. Also, I have missed the quarterly puzzle magazine we used to receive. Children still get "Bear essential news", and seasonal sports still send out large special packets, but no more puzzles. Sad.

I join the many readers who have complained about the cartoons. I miss Zits, Lola, Bizarro, Mutts, Grand Avenue and Rose. Rose is the sweetest, kindest, family cartoon! We need more kindness. (I thank you with all my heart for keeping Pickles.) Horoscopes? You've traded laughter for superstition?

I know there are a lot more important things going on than puzzles and comics, but those are my escape after reading all the news.

Karen Berry

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

