The Quail Canyon section of Pima Wash is an important riparian habitat and vital corridor for wildlife moving between the Catalina Mountains and Rillito River, with big, old-growth mesquites and palo verdes. Now a developer might ruin it. Instead of 50 houses as the current zoning allows, local wildlife would be confronted with people dwelling in 116 houses and 7 apartment buildings totaling 210 units. “Infill” is often a good conservation strategy. But “infill” that negatively impacts sensitive, flood-prone wildlife habitat is not good conservation.

Calling Quail Canyon “developed” because of the 9-hole golf course that closed four years ago is a stretch. Check out how “developed” it is for yourself. It's just east of Oracle Road and south of Rudasill. It's a beautiful place to bird, walk, or sit and enjoy some of the best views in town. If you agree, email: DSDPlanning@pima.gov. Include the title: "Quail Canyon Specific Plan Rezoning, # P22SP00003". Hurry! March 27 is the deadline.

Frank Staub

Picture Rocks