I urge all those living in District 1 to not reelect Rex Scott 2024. Over vehement opposition by his constituents he voted to approve seven three story apartment building at Rudasill Rd and Oracle Rd. Rudasill is a winding 2 lane road with many blind drives. He has put his constituents safety in jeopardy. Also he approved 100 homes to be built exactly in the Pima Wash and flood plain. Pima wash is one of the main drainages for the Catalina Mountains.