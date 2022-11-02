Letter: Qualifications

For those about to vote, think for a moment about candidate qualifications. Kari Lake may have been a very good anchor for the Phoenix station she worked for, but what about that profession qualifies her as Governor of our state? What about reading a teleprompter makes her ready to handle a crisis like Covid-19? What other experience does she have to show us voters that she understands the intricacies involved in the budgets and financial dealings that happen every day in our state? Please, instead of voting based on what Fox News and the PACs tell you, or because she has Donald Trump's backing, think about her as an individual candidate and her qualifications. We are all going to pay the cost for her education in government, no matter what your party affiliation is.