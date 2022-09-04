 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Qualifications

For those about to vote for Kari Ward for Governor, have you looked at her qualifications to hold the top office in the State? Her experience is that she was a news anchor on a Phoenix television station. How this position qualifies her at all to act in the best interest of the people of Arizona is a mystery. Are the people planning on voting for her only basing their vote on the party she represents, which she has changed more than once. Her opponent Katie Hobbs may be on the other party, but at least she has held political office. Is this the level we have allowed our democracy to degrade to? The parties can select a celebrity to run for their party because they have more Meta or Twitter likes than the other candidate? Since we just had a Reality Star as President, I guess the question is answered. Boy are we in trouble!

Kevin Marschke

Oro Valley

