 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Quality Care at the Tucson Medical Center
View Comments

Letter: Quality Care at the Tucson Medical Center

  • Comments

This is a shout out to the quality of care that I received at Tucson Medical Center after surgery and the three weeks spent in the Cardiac Unit. From the nurses to personal care technicians to the lab and radiology plus the personalized service from dietary, I was incredibly well cared for. The two hospitalists always had time to answer my questions and keep me updated on my care. I saw my surgeon or one of his partners every day and was followed up with the nurse practitioners who were also always will to answer questions and discuss my condition. To a person, they always asked “Is there anything else I can do for you?” before they left me…even the food service delivery personnel. I am grateful for the quality care I received over the holidays and into the New Year.

Christine Schneider Smith

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Guns & Safety

If State Senator Wendy Rogers (R-Flagstaff) believes concealed weapons are a good way to keep college students safer, why doesn’t the Senator …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News