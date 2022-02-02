Letter: Quality Care at the Tucson Medical Center

This is a shout out to the quality of care that I received at Tucson Medical Center after surgery and the three weeks spent in the Cardiac Unit. From the nurses to personal care technicians to the lab and radiology plus the personalized service from dietary, I was incredibly well cared for. The two hospitalists always had time to answer my questions and keep me updated on my care. I saw my surgeon or one of his partners every day and was followed up with the nurse practitioners who were also always will to answer questions and discuss my condition. To a person, they always asked “Is there anything else I can do for you?” before they left me…even the food service delivery personnel. I am grateful for the quality care I received over the holidays and into the New Year.
Christine Schneider Smith
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.